Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora's Net Worth And Lucrative Earnings; Read Here

Net worth - Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora | check it out

Arjun Kapoor is an Indian actor working in Bollywood movies. He is the son of director and producer Boney Kapoor who has established himself in the Hindi film industry as a successful and skilled actor. Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with a romantic thriller Ishaqzaade. His other hit movies include Aurangzeb, Gunday, and 2 states for his performance.

As of 2019, Arjun Kapoor has an estimated net worth of $100 crore. He charges Rs. 5 to 7 crore as a salary per film. He owns luxury manufacturing vehicles such as the brands Mercedes ML350 and Honda CRV.

Coming to Malaika Arora is Bollywood's dancing queen. She is a model, actress, dancer, and TV presenter. She gained popularity with her song "Chaiyya Chaiyya." Later, she gave successful dance numbers like "Mahi Ve," "Kaal Dhamaal" and "Munni Badnam Hui" and won millions of hearts.

Malaika Arora has an estimated net worth of Rs. 100 crore. Reportedly, she charges Rs. 2-3 crores per dance. Her sponsorship agreements include several brands such as Hero, Lux, Zandu Balm, and Streax Hair Color. She lives a comfortable life in a luxury bungalow and her collection includes a BMW 7 series and a Range Rover.

