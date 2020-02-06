Salman Khan's Fmr Co-star Pooja Dadwal, Who He Helped During Illness, To Make A Comeback

Salman Khan’s fans often hail him for his magnanimous nature, and this aspect of his made headlines once again with his former co-star Pooja Dadwal returning to films. The extreme medical condition of Pooja Dadwal, who had worked with Salman in Veergati, had made headlines in 2018, when it was reported that she was ‘penniless’ to treat tuberculosis. With the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star’s help, she had then recovered, and she is now all set to work in a short film named Shukrana.

READ: IIFA 2020: BJP Takes A Dig At MP Government As Salman Khan, Jacqueline Announces Event

The first look poster of the movie was unveiled by the makers, where her name has been credited as Pooja, a comeback after 15 years.

She is seen dressed in a Punjabi dress and praying. The short film seemed to revolve around faith in Guru Nanak, the first look suggested. Surendra Singh has written and directed the movie.

READ:Salman Khan Cancels Houston Show Organised By Pakistani Event Organiser: Reports

Here's the poster:

salman khan heroine pooja dadwal comeback: सलमान खान की हिरोइन पूजा डडवाल की कमबैक फिल्म का पोस्टर लॉन्च, 20 साल बाद कर रही हैं वापसी – salman khans veergati heroine pooja dadwal poster launch for her comeback film shukrana guru… https://t.co/qxlHcbRhNJ pic.twitter.com/qSx3lzvCGB — Jitendra Meena (@jeetmeena05) February 5, 2020

Pooja was reported as saying that director Surendra Singh had seen her videos on YouTube and approached her for the movie. She also said that she and the producer Vikas Jolly are also going to work in a feature film, tentatively titled A Beautiful Wife. The shooting for the film is set to begin in February.

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Salman Khan's Secret At The IIFA 2020 Press-conference

Pooja's story had made headlines at that time. She had claimed that her family had abandoned her and she did not have the money to get treated. After media spotlight on her story, it was in August 2018 that Pooja Dadwal had recovered fully from tuberculosis.

She had then stated that she could survive the ‘ordeal’ only because of the support provided by Salman’s charitable organisation.

READ:Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Says 'I Love You' To Asim Riaz In Front Of Salman Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.