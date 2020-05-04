Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Starrer ' Yuvvraaj': Best Songs From The Movie

Salman Khan, who is currently at his farmhouse in Panvel due to the COVID-19 lockdown, was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha. The actor will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

Salmaan Khan's Yuvvraaj, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai might not have to win over the box-office, yet the album of the movie was much appreciated. The movie featured Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, and Zayed Khan in prominent roles. The 2008 drama film is known for its unique storyline and memorable songs. With all that said, read some of the best songs from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Yuvvraaj.

Best songs from Yuvvraaj

Tu Meri Dost Hain

This is one of the most popular romantic number sung by Benny Dayal and Shreya Goshal. The lyrics of the music are penned by Gulzar. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman. The music video features Salman Khan's character singing and trying to woe Katrina Kaif's character. This soundtrack became a chartbuster.

Mastam Mastam

The song features Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan dancing. The peppy number is sung by Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Naresh, and Benny Dayal. The soulful lyrics are penned by Gulzar. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman.

Tu Muskura

This is yet another popular romantic number from the movie that is highly appreciated by many fans. The romantic number is sung by Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali. The lyrics of the soulful number are penned by Gulzar. The music video features Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor. The song runs for 5:37 minutes. The soulful number also showcases some scenic views in the music video.

