Salman Khan's Weekly Roundup: Find Out What The Star Has Been Up To This Week

Actor Salman Khan has a massive fan following from all over the world and his fans constantly keep themselves updated about the star's activities. Salman Khan, too, keeps his fans updated with his daily life and makes an effort to keep them entertained. As this week passed, the actor posted several pictures on his Instagram handle and updated his Twitter daily. Here is a weekly round-up of Salman Khan's social media activities.

Read | Salman Khan Loves Posting Breathtaking Photos On His Instagram Handle

Weekly round-up of Salman Khan

This week too, Salman Khan has continued making efforts to raise awareness about the Coronavirus. The actor had released a song Pyaar Karona last week where he encouraged his fans to follow the guidelines to curb the disease. This week, he encouraged his fans to maintain hygiene and follow the safety rules.

Salman Khan has never turned his eye away from promoting his friends' films or shows ever. A few years back, he had promoted Aamir Khan starrer Dangal on the sets of Bigg Boss. This week, Salman promoted a show starring Lara Dutta and a film, Mrs. Seriel Killer starring Jaqueline Fernandes.

Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Salim Khan Takes A Leaf Out Of Salman Khan's Book, Goes Shirtless

Salman Khan posted a couple of pictures of himself which made his fans go gaga over him. Check out Salman Khan's photos.

The whole film fraternity was taken by surprise when the tragic news of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor came this week. Salman Khan took to his social media and paid his tribute to both the actors. Check out the posts below.

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020

Read | Actor Amala Paul's Exciting Week Summed Up: Weekly Celeb Round-up

Read | Weekly Celeb Roundup: Find Out What Deepika & Ranverr Were Up To This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.