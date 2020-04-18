Akshay Kumar To Vidyut Jammwal: 5 Bollywood Stars Who Are Also Martial Arts Experts

Fitness plays a major role in Bollywood actors' lives. This is because in order to look good on the silver screen, one has to maintain certain physique and require some level of fitness if they wish to perform their own stunts. At times, B-town actors learn martial arts to look fit, sometimes for a specific character, or if they really like this form of exercise. So let's take a look at some popular silver screen faces who are also mixed martial arts experts.

B-town actors who are also martial mixed martial arts experts

1. Akshay Kumar

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar's obsession with fitness is something we all are aware of. The Old Delhi wonder boy paved his way in Hindi Cinema with his action films. Akshay Kumar is famous for performing his own stunts in films. Do you know that Akshay Kumar learnt Shotokan Karate and Muay Thai in Hong Kong, and is a black belt in it?

2. Priyanka Chopra

Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Similar to her Mujhse Shaadi Karogi co-star Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra too has studied martial arts. Priyanka, who is a global star in the current times is a Kajukenbo martial art expert. She studied the art form for her film Baywatch.

3. Tiger Shroff

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

The fittest new-age actor Tiger Shroff created a stir when he made his ground-breaking debut in Heropanti. Audiences went into a frenzy when they saw Tiger Shroff's top-notch fitness level. Not only is Tiger Shroff a trained Kalarippayattu, Kung Fu, and Krav Maga expert, but he also reportedly has a black belt in Taekwondo. Tiger Shroff is often seen in films flaunting his mixed martial arts skills

4. Deepika Padukone

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

For her film Chandni Chowk to China opposite Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone learnt Jiu Jitsu. It is a Japanese form of martial arts. Deepika Padukone played a double role in the film and had to perform some deadly action sequences, the reason why she studied the art form for weeks.

5. Vidyut Jammwal

Source: Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal is the master of all numerous mixed art forms. From kalarippayattu, Jujutsu, to Kung Fu, he knows it all. He is a trained martial arts expert, who swears by his fitness routine, which added to his popularity amongst the masses. From Commando to Junglee, Vidyut has showcased his martial skills in several films.

