World Laughter Day: 7 Bollywood Actors Who Have Got Their Comic-timing Down Pat!

Dr Madan Kataria first celebrated the World Laughter Day in Mumbai in the year 1998. As he was the founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement, Dr Kataria started this day to raise awareness about the importance of laughter and happiness in our lives. Also, spreading knowledge of how laughter improves our health and keep us away from several diseases. Every year on the first Sunday of May, World Laughter Day is celebrated with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm across the globe.

This year, World Laughter Day will be observed on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Talking about World Laughter day, one medium that makes you forget about everything and serves pure happiness is movies. Via comedy films, we get to laugh and forget about worries, but not every actor can pull off a comedy scene. One needs that comic-timing to ace a comedy scene, so let us look at the some Bollywood actors, who are a pro when it comes to comedy.

Actors who can pull off comedy scenes like a pro

1. Govinda

Source: Govinda Instagram

Govinda is counted amid the doyens of Bollywood comic actors. The way Govinda can pull off a comedy scene, there is no-one who is even close to this actor. His every comedy movie has been iconic. The Hero No 1 actor has given us some of the biggest comedy films of all times, like Raja Babu, Haseena Mann Jayegi, Coolie No. 1 amid numerous others.

2. Irrfan Khan

Source: Irrfan Khan Instagram

When it comes to comedy, late Irrfan Khan has proved his mettle time and again. His style of delivering a comedy scene was very different from his contemporaries but indeed an impressive one. With a poker face, Irrfan Khan could make you laugh your heart out. He is certainly one of the best comedy actors Bollywood ever had. Some of his notable comedy films are Hindi Medium, Thank You, Qarib Qarib Singlle, and Sunday.

3. Akshay Kumar

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar broke his action hero image when he forayed into comedy films. He not only outshined himself in this genre, but also increased his horizon as a versatile actor. Counted amongst the best comedy actors of all times, Akshay Kumar comedy movies leave you in splits. Some of his best works include Bhool Bhulaiya, Bhagam Bhag, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Welcome.

4. Johny Lever

Source: Johny Lever Instagram

Johny Lever is yet another name in the best Bollywood comic actors list, which needs no introduction. Johny Lever has entertained us for the past four decades. From Baazigar, Golmaal, to Housefull 4 every movie he has been a part of, made us laugh out laud.

5. Paresh Rawal

Source: Paresh Rawal Instagram

Paresh Rawal gave a ground-breaking performance in Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri. His leap from Negative roles to comedy has been a phenomenal one, and rest as they say is history. Post, Hera Pheri, Paresh has entertained us in several movies like Hungama, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, and Hulchul

6. Riteish Deshmukh

Source: Ritesh Deshmukh Instagram

Ritesh Deshmukh won almost every award in the country for his impressive portrayal in Masti . With his debut movie itself, Riteish impressed the critics and audiences for his comic timing. He is counted amongst a very few new-age actors who are known for his comedy timing. Some of his notable performances have been in movies like Housefull series, Heyy Baby, Dhamaal series, Kya Kool Hai Hum and various others.

7. Rajpal Yadav

Source: Rajpal Yadav Instagram

There was a time when any comedy film was incomplete without Rajpal Yadav in it. He was invariably a part of every Priyadarshan and David Dhawan films. The way Rajpal justifies any comedy scene is simply spectacular. His presence on celluloid is very strong. Some of Rajpal's best comedy movies are Hungama, Bhool Bhulaiya, Chup Chup Ke, and Main Tera Hero.