Salman Khan Announces Dabangg 3 Advance Booking | Chulbul Is Excited To Meet All

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan as Robinhood cop, Chulbul Pandey. The star cast also includes Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo and also features -debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep in the negative role. The movie is among the most awaited films of the year. With a lot of buzz around the film, Salman Khan has finally announced the advance booking of the film. Read to know more

Dabangg 3 advance booking

In a promotional video for the film, Salman Khan along with co-star and debutant Saiee Manjrekar, has announced that the advance booking for Dabangg 3 has now started. Salman Khan is among the biggest superstars in India and his fans are eagerly waiting for his movies' release. With the trailer and chartbuster songs, Dabangg 3 has generated a huge buzz. On the other hand, Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey is one of his fan favourite characters. The earlier two parts of the franchise were superhits and Dabangg 3 is expected to surpass them. The movie is having a solo release and an advantage of the upcoming Christmas holiday. Booking can be done online and many theatres have also started window booking. The film is likely to have a bumper opening and if the word of mouth would be good, it might be among the ₹300 crore club.

Dabangg 3 promotion videos

Dabangg 3

Directed by Prabhu Deva, it is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The posters and trailer were also released in all four languages. The movie will explore the earlier life of Chulbul Pandey, along with his present and is said to show a connection between the two. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2019.

