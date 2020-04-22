Salman Khan Hits 40M Followers On Twitter; Fans Say 'The Emperor Will Keep Ruling'

Ever since Salman Khan dipped his toes in the world of social media, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in the hearts of masses with his witty social media posts and fun-filled interactive session. Recently, Salman hit 40 million followers on Twitter and fans have been taking the internet by storm with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the actor.

Salman hits 40 million on Twitter

Salman Khan has officially become the third Indian celebrity to hit the 40-million-follower-mark on Twitter, followed by Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan in the first and second positions respectively. Since Salman hit the benchmark, #40MSalmaniacsontwitter has taken over the internet. See how fans reacted:

The Salman khan now the bollywood’s 2nd actor with mighty 40M followers on Twitter.



On @TwitterIndia #Salmankhan

- 2nd most followed celebrity

- 3rd most followed Indian

- *highest ever* average for retweets and likes



Congratulations @BeingSalmanKhan #40MSalmaniacsOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/khoKt91GYX — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) April 21, 2020

Most Followed Indian Celebrity On Social Media - SALMAN KHAN



Most used Indian celebrity hashtag on Social Media - SALMAN KHAN



Kings & Khiladis will come & go, The emperor will keep ruling.#40MSalmaniacsOnTwitter — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil) April 21, 2020

Just Moments ago srk and akki fans were celebrating D3 flop verdict and here comes this news to burn them again😆...You all will keep hating and Salman will keep ruiling🔥🔥



#40MSalmaniacsOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/C9NyuFLwqs — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) April 21, 2020

Ignore all the negativity Dear Salmaniacs. It’s a day of Happiness and celebration. Megastar has completed 40M followers on Twitter, he is getting huge praise for his Corona Awareness song, and also his YouTube channel is getting massive response.#40MSalmaniacsOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/6Lps0txUdZ — ✨MASS✨RADHE ✨ (@Yours_MASS) April 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced three new films namely, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. However, the release of these films now seems unsure, considering the spike in positive Coronavirus cases being recorded in the country.

