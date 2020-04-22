Salman Khan Hits 40M Followers On Twitter; Fans Say 'The Emperor Will Keep Ruling'

Ever since Salman Khan dipped his toes in the world of social media, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in the hearts of masses with his witty social media posts and fun-filled interactive session. Recently, Salman hit 40 million followers on Twitter and fans have been taking the internet by storm with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the actor.

Salman hits 40 million on Twitter

Salman Khan has officially become the third Indian celebrity to hit the 40-million-follower-mark on Twitter, followed by Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan in the first and second positions respectively. Since Salman hit the benchmark, #40MSalmaniacsontwitter has taken over the internet. See how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced three new films namely, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. However, the release of these films now seems unsure, considering the spike in positive Coronavirus cases being recorded in the country.

