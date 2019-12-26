Salman Khan Birthday: Katrina Kaif And Varun Dhawan Make It To The Guest List

The Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan is inevitably one of the biggest superstars of the country. The actor enjoys a mammoth fan following amongst his die-hard fans. Salman will soon be celebrating his birthday on December 27, 2019. Reportedly, Salman will be celebrating his birthday at his brother Sohail Khan's house instead of his farmhouse. The guest list of the birthday bash will reportedly include some eminent names of the film industry like Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan. According to media reports, Salman has planned to change the venue of his birthday bash as he wishes to stay close to his sister Arpita Khan Sharma who will soon be delivering her second child.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma Hospitalised, To Deliver Her Second Child

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan may attend Salman's birthday bash

Hence, the Sultan actor will ring in his birthday in Sohail Khan's residence in Bandra. Reportedly, the star-studded guest list includes Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prabhudeva. Salman usually rings in his birthday at his farmhouse which is in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. But it seems that with his commitments like shooting for Radhe and hosting the show, Bigg Boss, the megastar has decided to shift the venue of his birthday bash. Reportedly, Salman's latest release Dabangg 3 received a poor response at the box office owing to the CAA protests.

Also Read: How Was Salman Khan As A Child? Superstar Reveals An Interesting Story

Salman revealed why Dabangg was an open-minded franchise

The film is helmed by Prabhudeva and also starred Sonakshi Sinha in a pivotal role. The movie also marked the debut of Saiee Manjrekar. Recently, Salman Khan also spoke with a leading daily about when they made the first film of the Dabangg franchise and he knew that the film could be taken forward and thus, they decided to keep it open-ended. Speaking to the daily, Salman also stated that they had kept Dabangg open-ended because they felt that they might come up with a sequel and at that point, Arbaaz asked if they were probably being a little pompous about the film by considering a sequel. Salman added that he told him that if the movie works, well and good. But if not, there’s nothing they could do but fortunately, everyone managed to like it, so they made Dabangg 2, he added.

Also Read: Dabangg 3: Here’s Why Salman Khan Kept Ending Of Dabangg ‘open-ended’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.