Salman Khan-Bobby Deol Or Salman Khan-Govinda- Whose Bromance Impressed Fans?

Salman Khan has worked with several actors in acclaimed films. Salman Khan's movies include Race 3, Heroes, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Partner, Salaam-E-Ishq, Deewana Mastana, Andaz Apna Apna, Wanted, and many more. Salman Khan has also worked with actors Govinda and Bobby Deol in some of the best entertainers. Listed below are details on Govinda and Bobby Deol and their bromance with Salman Khan.

Bobby Deol or Govinda? Whose bromance with Salman Khan impressed fans?

Bobby Deol & Salman Khan

Bobby Deol & Salman Khan's films include Race 3, Heroes, and for a song in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The actors were first seen together in the film 2008 film Heroes. The film followed the lives of two students and their lives around the Indian Defence Force. Heroes had a box office collection of ₹26 crores. Bobby Deol & Salman Khan were later seen in 2018 in two films - Race 3 and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Race 3 along with Salman and Bobby also starred actors Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, and Freddy Daruwala in lead roles. Race 3 was a crime and action thriller film with a box-office collection of ₹294.98–303 crores. Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se was a comedy movie with a box-office collection of ₹10 crores. Bobby Deol & Salman Khan's bromance was strong and well seen in all of their three films together. The actor's with their distinct roles won the hearts of the masses.

Govinda & Salman Khan

On the other hand, Govinda & Salman Khan were seen in films like Partner, Salaam-E-Ishq, and Deewana Mastana. Govinda was also seen as a special appearance in Salman Khan films like Andaz Apna Apna and Wanted. Govinda & Salman Khan were vastly appreciated for their comic timing in the film Partner.

One of Govinda and Salman Khan's most recognised movies is Partner. It won the hearts of fans with Govinda's role of a simple and sweet man in love and Khan's role as the person who helps people find love. Partner also starred Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film had a box-office collection of ₹101 crores. Another film they appeared together in was Wanted, but here, Govinda was a part of a song for a few seconds but the duo's camaraderie managed to steal the show. was a serious crime movie with ₹87.44 crores.

