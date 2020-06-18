Unseen Pic Of The Day: Salman's Perfect 'Partner' Is Govinda And This Picture Stands Proof

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Govinda are two of the most prolific actors in Bollywood. They have impressed fans with their acting skills, good looks, and personality. Recently, an unseen pic of the duo has taken the internet by storm and fans are going gaga over it.

In the picture that was shared by one of their fans, the actors can be seen looking totally unmissable in the before and after picture. In the before picture, Salman Khan can be seen sporting a black t-shirt and opted for oval sunglasses and well-gelled hair. While Govinda can be seen wearing a black turtle neck t-shirt and opted for a gold chain and messy hair. The two can be seen indulging in a deep conversation.

In the after picture, Salman Khan can be seen sporting a white shirt and black suit along with a black satin tie and completed the look with well-gelled hair. While Govinda can be seen wearing a white shirt and steel grey suit. And looking at both the pictures seems like the two share a good bond with each other. Check out the picture below.

Seeing this picture, fans could not stop themselves from giving several likes and comments on the picture. Seeing the likes on the post seems like fans are all happy seeing the two together. Fans are also waiting for them to share screen space in any of their upcoming films.

Salman Khan and Govinda's movies

The duo shared screen space in films like Partner, Deewana Mastana and Salaam-e-Ishq. Fans and viewers also loved their on-screen banter, especially in Partner. The film also went on to make a mark at the box office, the movie was budgeted for ₹28,00,00,000 and garnered over ₹60,04,50,000 at the box office. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta in lead roles.

On the work front

Reportedly, Salman Khan is preparing for his role in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and the actor has also been keeping his weight under control. It's been revealed that Salman Khan will be preparing for the film's climax as soon as the lockdown is lifted. He also spends a lot of time at the farmhouse at his home gym and also eats the right food and follows a strict fitness routine.

