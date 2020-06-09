Ekta Kapoor Made Her Debut As A Film Producer With THIS Govinda-Sushmita Sen Starrer

Ekta Kapoor is one of the finest Indian television producers and the creative heads. Ekta Kapoor has given a different meaning to the world of television and raised the standards of movies to sky heights. She has created and produced more than 130 superhit Indian soap operas and movies under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited and Balaji Motion Pictures, respectively.

But do you know her first film as a producer was a Govinda starrer? Here is all about the first movie produced by Ekta Kapoor, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001)-

All about Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta

Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta is a 2001 Indian fantasy comedy movie directed by David Dhawan. The movie cast includes Govinda, Sushmita Sen, Rambha, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mohnish Bahl, and Ashish Vidyarthi. It was reportedly inspired by the Hollywood movie Liar Liar (1997), that starred Jim Carrey. The movie shares certain elements with Liar Liar, such as Govinda being a compulsive liar like Jim Carrey's character and his son wishing that his dad would stop lying.

The plot of the film revolves around a conman and compulsive liar, Raj Malhotra who is a lawyer by profession. He sets up a shop with a fellow lawyer, Mohan. He falls in love with Sonam who is the daughter of a wealthy lawyer, Tejpal. He devises a scheme to marry into this wealthy family, and he succeeds.

Years later, he has a son, who wishes that his dad would stop lying. The son's wish comes true, and all utterances from Raj's mouth are truthful. This creates a crisis in his personal life, as he confesses about professional life when he starts telling the truth in court, especially with his underworld clients, who are now out to kill him.

Some lesser-known facts about the movie

Ekta Kapoor made her debut as a producer with this movie.

Tara Deshpande was originally cast but was replaced by Rambha.

The movie was originally titled Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo.

Govinda and Sushmita Sen were previously cast together in David Dhawan's Biwi No. 1 (1999). Govinda walked out of the movie due to a disagreement with Sushmita and was replaced by Salman Khan. David Dhawan got them to resolve their differences and they came together in this movie for the first time.

It is the last movie to star Govinda and Rambha together.

