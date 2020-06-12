Unseen Pic Of The Day: Govinda-Ramya's Pic Will Make You Want To Rewatch ''Banarasi Babu''

Recently, a picture of Govinda and Ramya Krishnan has been doing the rounds on the internet and fans are going gaga over it. This unseen picture is from their film Banarasi Babu that was released in the year 1997 and this pic is truly unmissable. The picture was shared by one of their fan pages on social media.

Govinda and Ramya Krishnan are looking adorable. In the picture, Govinda can be seen pleading to Ramya Krishnan, while she seems quite upset. The actor can be seen wearing a white kurta and pyjama along with a black coat. Ramya Krishnan, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a red and gold floral swimsuit. She completed her look with messy bun hairdo and dewy makeup. Check out the picture below.

Fans were all happy seeing this picture shared by one of their fans. The post went on to receive several likes and sweet comments. Seeing the comments on the post, it is very evident that the pic took fans a trip down memory lane.

About Banarasi Babu

The film, Banarasi Babu was helmed by David Dhawan and written by Rumi Jaffery. The movie released in the year 1997 and starred Govinda and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The plot revolves around Gopi and Madhu who fall in love and agreed to marry one another. Although their union is approved by Madhu 's father, Chaubey, his wife Lily plots to split the couple. The movie also starred Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Bindu in crucial roles. The film was inspired by ''The Taming of the Shrew'' by William Shakespeare and the Tamil film ''Pattikada Pattanama'' in 1972.

Banarasi Babu was loved by fans and movie buffs as it received heaps of praise from many. The film also reportedly made a mark at the box office. Check out the trailer below.

