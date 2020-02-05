Union Budget
Salman Khan Cancels Houston Show Organised By Pakistani Event Organiser: Reports

Bollywood News

According to reports, Salman Khan has cancelled a planned show in Houston that was allegedly set to be organised by a Pakistani event manager Rehan Siddiqui

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

According to reports, Salman Khan has cancelled a planned show in Houston that was allegedly set to be organised by a Pakistani event manager Rehan Siddiqui. The actor still hasn't shared any confirmation on this officially however. As per various reports, Rehan Siddiqui has been accused of raising funds from events to finance anti-India activities in the US.

The event was planned for April 10: 

Meanwhile, superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday unveiled the first look of the biopic on Hawa Singh, known as the father of Indian boxing, featuring actor Sooraj Pancholi. Based on the true story of the iconic heavyweight boxer, the film will be directed by Prakash Nambiar. It will be produced by Sam S Fernandes and Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha.

A recipient of the Arjuna Award and the Dronacharya Award, Singh dominated Indian and Asian Boxing in his weight class for a decade. He won the Asian Games Gold medal in the heavyweight category in consecutive editions of the Games at the 1966 and 1970 Asiads, a feat unmatched by any Indian boxer till date. The film, set in Haryana, will go on floors soon.

