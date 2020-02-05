Salman Khan Cancels Houston Show Organised By Pakistani Event Organiser: Reports

According to reports, Salman Khan has cancelled a planned show in Houston that was allegedly set to be organised by a Pakistani event manager Rehan Siddiqui. The actor still hasn't shared any confirmation on this officially however. As per various reports, Rehan Siddiqui has been accused of raising funds from events to finance anti-India activities in the US.

ALSO READ | IIFA 2020: BJP takes a dig at MP government as Salman Khan, Jacqueline announces event

I have loaded a video on Rehan Sidiqui, Paki connected with ISI who planned to organise an event in Houston to fund anti India activities. Cautioned Bollywood to stay away from event.https://t.co/qt5zR3tYye — NK Sood (@rawnksood) February 4, 2020

When it comes to country, Salman Khan never leaves an opportunity to make fans feel proud. Again he cancelled show in Houston, organised by Pak promoter Rehan Siddiqui, who is allegedly raising funds from events to finance Anti-India Activities in USA. @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/xHz6w02uQl — Salman Khan FC (@SalmansDynamite) February 4, 2020

The event was planned for April 10:

Meanwhile, superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday unveiled the first look of the biopic on Hawa Singh, known as the father of Indian boxing, featuring actor Sooraj Pancholi. Based on the true story of the iconic heavyweight boxer, the film will be directed by Prakash Nambiar. It will be produced by Sam S Fernandes and Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan has his 'Subah ki Coffee' with a dose of laughter, see picture

A recipient of the Arjuna Award and the Dronacharya Award, Singh dominated Indian and Asian Boxing in his weight class for a decade. He won the Asian Games Gold medal in the heavyweight category in consecutive editions of the Games at the 1966 and 1970 Asiads, a feat unmatched by any Indian boxer till date. The film, set in Haryana, will go on floors soon.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan recalls playing wingman for Aditya Roy Kapur, dishes out his MAIN advice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.