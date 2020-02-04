Salman Khan Has His 'Subah Ki Coffee' With A Dose Of Laughter, See Picture

Popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently took to Instagram to post a sun-kissed picture of himself. The social media post, shared on February 4, 2020, was captioned "Subah ki coffee aur Sooraj!."

Check out Salman Khan's latest Instagram post:

Even though the Instagram post shared only a few hours ago, it is winning the hearts of Salman Khan's fans, most of whom seem to be smitten by Salman's bright smile.

The actor is reportedly busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to the reports, Salman Khan will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the forthcoming film.

The forthcoming movie, starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff in the lead, will bring back the hit-pair of Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan together. According to the reports, the upcoming movie will clash with Hollywood action-thriller Fast and Furious 9, which stars Vin Diesel and John Cena in the lead. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to hit the marquee by Eid 2020.

Besides the Prabhu Deva directorial, Salman Khan also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. The upcoming movie featuring Salman Khan in the lead will mark the fourth association of best friends Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. Touted to be a political thriller, the movie will reportedly hit the screens on Eid 2021.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram)

