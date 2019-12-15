Salman Khan: Chulbul Pandey In 'Dabangg' Was Originally A Negative Character

Superstar Salman Khan has revealed that "Dabangg" was originally a dark film with its lead character Chulbul Pandey being "out and out negative." Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the 2010 film featured Salman as Pandey, a fearless yet corrupt police officer with unorthodox working methods. It received critical acclaim and was a blockbuster upon its release. In a group interview, Salman revealed that before him, actor Randeep Hooda and his brother Arbaaz Khan were approached for the project.

16-yr-old from Ghaziabad booked for sending hoax mail about bomb at Salman Khan's house

"It was a very dark film, small film to be made under Rs 2 crore. At that point of time, it had Randeep Hooda and Arbaaz. So Arbaaz said he has been approached for this and it's a good one so just hear it. Then six-eight months passed before I finally heard it. I think UTV was supposed to do it. I liked the feel of the film but Chulbul was out and out negative." Salman said he then suggested changes to Arbaaz and Abhinav incorporated them.

"That film didn't have any action, certainly not at this scale. There were no songs and we never get to know who killed the mother... We started working on it and Abhinav agreed to all those changes. He did a very good job with the first one." Salman said after the film became a success, they asked Abhinav to make a sequel but he was not so inclined. "We asked him to do the second one but for whatever reasons he said he didn't want do it, that we didn't let him make his film."

Salman Khan set 15 guidelines that have to be followed on the sets of 'Radhe', Read here

On the professional front

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his next big film 'Dabangg 3'. The film will release on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by the renowned choreographer Prabhu Deva and written by Dilip Shukla. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan who had earlier directed Dabangg 2. Post this, he will be seen in 'Radhe'. The movie is said to be a remake of a popular Korean film The Veteran. The film marks the third venture of Prabhudheva and Salman Khan after Wanted and their upcoming movie Dabangg 3. Reportedly, the name of the film is inspired by Salman's character in Wanted. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on Eid 2020. The shooting of the film has begun. Below are videos and pictures posted by the actor.

Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb vs Salman Khan's Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai face-off

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.