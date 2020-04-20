Salman Khan Compares His Farmhouse To Bigg Boss House Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been in the COVID-19 lockdown with some of his family members and a few of his friends in his Panvel farmhouse. The actor reportedly headed to Panvel with his friends and family and has been stuck there since the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Salman Khan while talking to a news daily stated that staying in his farmhouse feels like a Bigg Boss house.

How is Salman Khan’s house like Bigg Boss house

Salman Khan has been in the lockdown with his mother Salma Khan, his sister Arpita, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and their kids – Ahil and Ayat. It has also been reported that he is in the lockdown with Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa as well as his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Salman Khan in an interview revealed that despite feeling like the Bigg Boss house, it is beautiful. He added that unlike Bigg Boss, no one is going after one another and no one is getting eliminated.

Salman Khan’s father has been staying in their house in Mumbai, however, he is in touch with Salman Khan constantly. Salman Khan released a song about being in the COVID-19 lockdown. He has sung and composed the song. Check out the song titled Pyaar Karona. While sharing the link of the song, Salma Khan wrote on his Twitter account, ‘Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now!’ [sic]

Salman Khan has hosted 10 seasons of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. His latest season of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss 13 wrapped a few weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. A video of Salman Khan accidentally appearing in his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur’s Instagram live became viral. The video shows that the actor is spending time with her while being in quarantine.

While being in the COVID-19 lockdown, many Bollywood actors have taken up new hobbies or have gone back to an old hobby. Salman Khan has taken up sketching and painting while being in quarantine. A video of the actor sketching was shared by him on his social media account. Salman Khan like most celebrities has been spreading awareness about COVID-19 while being homebound.

