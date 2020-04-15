Salman Khan Shares Picture Of Two Men Offering Prayers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus outbreak where the people confined to the four walls of their house and are abiding by the rules of social distancing, Salman Khan who is active on social media these days with his quarantine pictures shared another picture on his Twitter handle which is “setting an example” of communal harmony.

Read: Salman Khan To Launch His Own 'Being Salman Khan' YouTube Channel? Read Details Here

Read: 'Salman Khan Has Been A Guardian Angel To Me', Says Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai

Salman Khan shares picture of people offering prayers

In the picture, two people can be seen offering prayers on their balconies on different floors of a building. He praised the people on social media and considered them as people who are setting examples in society. Apart from this, earlier this month, Salman shared pictures of an empty mosque and closed graveyard and praised people for their cooperation. While extending gratitude for the same, he wrote that he is very happy to see people abiding by the guidelines set by the authorities and also understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in.

Salman is currently under quarantine at his farmhouse in Panvel, with his nephew Nirvan (son of Sohail Khan), sister Arpita Khan Sharma, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and their children Ahil and Ayat, among others. The Dabangg star has been more active on social media platforms post the quarantine. He has shared several videos from his stay at the farmhouse which includes painting, feeding his horse and also spreading awareness on COVID-19 and urging fans to stay at home.

Salman Khan to launch his YouTube channel

Several Bollywood celebrities have started their own YouTube channels. This mostly includes young stars such as Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan. Now, reports are rife that Salman Khan might also start his own YouTube channel. A source close to Salman Khan shared the information with a news portal. It states that Salman is very soon going to announce and start his own YouTube channel. It will be named Being Salman Khan, just like his other social media handles. The channel will be a platform where he will share moments from his personal life for his fans, which will only get them closer to him.

Read: When Salman Khan Called His Cook From Mumbai To London To Treat His Crew - Throwback

Read: Salman Khan Feared 'Tere Naam' Could Send A Wrong Message, Reveals Director Satish Kaushik

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.