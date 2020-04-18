Salman Khan Residing With Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur At His Farmhouse? See Pics

Salman Khan, who is currently spending his quarantine at his Panvel farmhouse, is confined to stay there because of the extension of lockdown. As per earlier reports by leading daily, Salman Khan is accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha DeSouza. Recently, a media report suggested that the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is also giving company to Salman Khan.

According to the reports by a leading daily, Iulia Vantur has been living with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse. Salman Khan travelled to Panvel in March with director Minawala to discuss the Hindi remake of Mulshi Pattern that features his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. At Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, he is accompanied by more than twenty people including his sister Alvira Agnihotra and her husband Atul.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is also spending her quarantine at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse as she visited there to discuss her song Genda Phool but reportedly couldn’t come back. Reportedly, Sohail Khan’s son and his three friends are also staying at the farmhouse amid lockdown. The media reports suggest that there are about twenty-two people including the staff who are staying at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. The bungalow reportedly is quite massive with nine bedrooms and two pools.

Apart from this, Salman is seen enjoying his quarantine time to the fullest. He is spending time taking care of his horses and is even making funny videos with them. He recently shared videos of him feeding grass to the horses. Take a look at his funny clips here.

