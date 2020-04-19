Salman Khan lends voice for 'Pyaar Karona' song with another announcement, watch teaser

A highlight of the lockdown in the battle against COVID-19 has been music. Though the music industry has been affected in many ways, celebrities across the world have not stopped entertaining their fans. Online concert has been a term that gained prominence during this phase, with more and more music stars performing from their homes.

Even in India, many musicians have been performing online concerts from home, one of the notable ones being the veterans of the film industry coming together with a three-day music gathering to raise funds for PM-CARES relief fund. Stars like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and many others have also shot for music videos from home, to spread the message of hope amid the pandemic and the lockdown. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Salman Khan.

The actor is set to launch a new song Pyaar Karona, that he has co-written and also lent his voice for. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star also announced that the full version will be unveiled on his YouTube channel, that will be launched with the song. The 54-year-old added it was ‘not mine’ but ‘ours’.

Hussain Dalal is also one of the lyricists of the track, that has been composed by Sajid-Wajid. In the teaser video that starts with hashtags like #Behuman, #Indiafightscorona and #stayhomestaysafe, Salman comes and greets with Namaste and Salaam as a snippet in his voice plays in the background.

Salman has lent his voice in the films where he launched newcomers like Hero and The Notebook, and even in Race 3.

Meanwhile, the Dabangg star is currently at his farmhouse with his family at Panvel near Mumbai. The actor has been making headlines for his posts, fuming at the lockdown violators, praising citizens for staying at home and praying, and having an enjoyable time with his horse.

