Salman Khan Conveys 'wholehearted Gratitude' To COVID Warriors, Appeals For Safety; Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, through a video message, has expressed his gratitude towards the relentless efforts of the healthcare workers, police officials, during the current national crisis because of coronavirus outbreak. The citizen engagement account managed by the Government of India on Twitter shared the video where Salman Khan has urged everyone to stay indoors and help the government and regulatory authorities in the fight against COVID-19.

Read | Amid lockdown, Salman Khan pays for food & medical expenses of 25000 daily wage earners

He has especially appealed to the citizens to take the present crisis very seriously and not spread rumours. He has sternly said that people should stop considering the lockdown as a public holiday and follow all the precautionary measures for their own safety and well as that of the country.

Have a look:

Bollywood actor @BeingSalmanKhan appreciated and thanked all the health workers & other people who are involved in the fight against COVID-19. And there’s a message for everyone. Watch to know! #StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona @PIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/hLc9bF4rlU — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 10, 2020

Read | Salman Khan wishes friend Ajay Devgn on his 51st birthday, adds a safety note

The Dabangg star, along with his father Salim Khan and his brothers, has also pledged to look after the expenses of 25000 workers in the film industry registered at the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Salman Khan has also been taking care of the daily wage earners at his production house as well as the building he lives in. Salim Khan had revealed that the actor will also be taking care of the medical expenses of the technicians and daily wage workers in the film industry who have had to face the dire consequences of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Read | Did Salman Khan kickstart fund transfer for 20,000 workers affected by Coronavirus?

Impact of coronavirus in India

The deadly virus, which originated in China, has now become the primary cause for concern of the entire world. In India, the total number of confirmed cases has crossed 6000 and has claimed over 200 lives since the outbreak in December 2019. The Government of India has implemented a total lockdown in the country for 21 days starting from March 25 and it is expected to be extended further due to the alarming rate at which the cases have been rising in the country.

Read | With two songs pending to shoot, Salman Khan's 'Radhe' likely to be postponed amid COVID

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.