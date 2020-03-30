Amid Lockdown, Salman Khan Pays For Food & Medical Expenses Of 25000 Daily Wage Earners

In wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in the country, the shooting of films, TV serials, ad-commercials and digital shows have been stalled. As a result, the staff and the daily wage earners are suffering. As per reports, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan has taken steps to provide the required needs. Read on to know more

Salman and Salim Khan helping their staff

India will be under lockdown until April 14, and this affected the daily wage workers the most. The workers in Bollywood have approached Salman Khan for help and the actor is not letting them down. He has pledged to provide expenses of 25,000 daily wagers, as per reports. Salman’s father and screenwriter Salim Khan told a daily that his sons will provoide financial assistance to their employees at their respective studios.

In an interview with a leading daily, Salim Khan said that he does not want to comment on Salman’s contribution to the 25,000 workers as he does not know much about it. He stated that their family has a principle that they should look out where their money goes and it should help someone. He said that they have been arranging meals for their building and Salman's security guards. They must all look after their staff.

According to reports as soon as the shoots were cancelled in mid-March, Salman Khan Films (SFK) handed out the monthly salary to its employees. Salman is also taking care of the ration of those at his studio who are in dire need. Arbaaz Khan said to a news portal that they have asked all employees to stay home; their salaries are taken care of as are their other needs.

Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, which represents 25 lakh workers and technicians who work on daily wages revealed to a daily that the authorities of Salman Khan Films reached out to them and enquired about the daily wagers. He said that he informed them that they earn about ₹15,000 per month. They said that Salman wants the account details of the 25,000 workers, and he will sponsor them. He mentioned that the Dabangg star also contributed ₹5 lakhs every month, thus taking care of their medical expenses. Chief advisor, Ashoke Pandit added that Salman and Salim Khan have always helped the industry.

