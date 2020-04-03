Salman Khan Wishes Friend Ajay Devgn On His 51st Birthday, Adds A Safety Note

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn shared screen space in the 1999 movie - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that is a major hit even today. Ajay Devgn, who turned 51 on April 2, got a lovely birthday wish from Salman Khan followed by a safety note. Read on to know--

Salman Khan wishes Ajay Devgn on his 51st birthday

On April 2, Salman Khan took to his Twitter to wish Ajay Devgn. Calling the latter his friend, the Dabangg 3 actor wrote, "Happy bday @ajaydevgn ... My friend, stay safe...". Bhaijaan definitely left a safety note for Ajay Devgn, whose birthday fell amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. Check out Salman Khan's Twitter post here.

Happy bday @ajaydevgn ... My friend, stay safe... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 2, 2020

Ajay Devgn thanks fans for the wishes

I personally thank each & everyone of you for making my birthday special. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/DtOcNrLcCQ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 2, 2020

On Ajay Devgn's birthday, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, apart from Salman Khan, also received many wishes from his co-stars and fellow friends in the industry. Here's Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and others' wishes for Ajay on his birthday.

Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Working with you has always been a memorable experience! Looking forward to many more! Hope you have a great birthday with your near and dear ones at home! pic.twitter.com/IRbgBNv184 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 2, 2020

