Salman Khan Wishes Friend Ajay Devgn On His 51st Birthday, Adds A Safety Note

Bollywood News

Salman Khan took to his Twitter to wish his 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' co-star Ajay Devgn, whose 51st birthday fell amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Check out.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn shared screen space in the 1999 movie - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that is a major hit even today. Ajay Devgn, who turned 51 on April 2, got a lovely birthday wish from Salman Khan followed by a safety note. Read on to know--

Salman Khan wishes Ajay Devgn on his 51st birthday 

On April 2, Salman Khan took to his Twitter to wish Ajay Devgn. Calling the latter his friend, the Dabangg 3 actor wrote, "Happy bday @ajaydevgn ... My friend, stay safe...". Bhaijaan definitely left a safety note for Ajay Devgn, whose birthday fell amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. Check out Salman Khan's Twitter post here. 

Also Read | Salman Khan's Nephew Abdullah Khan Survived A Truck Accident, Reveals Salim Khan

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's birthday: Lesser-known facts about the 'Singham' actor

Ajay Devgn thanks fans for the wishes 

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Birthday: Films where the actor's onscreen name was 'Ajay'

On Ajay Devgn's birthday, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, apart from Salman Khan, also received many wishes from his co-stars and fellow friends in the industry. Here's Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and others' wishes for Ajay on his birthday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) on

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's birthday: 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut posts BTS pic; Tanishaa has sweetest wish

 

 

First Published:
