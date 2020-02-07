Salman Khan Fans Trend #23yearsOfJudwaa As The Classic Film Makes Them Nostalgic

Judwaa, the classic blockbuster starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha released twenty-three years ago today, that is in 1997. The romantic comedy-drama is one of the most beloved films of Salman Khan fans. Audiences were enthralled with the double role of Salman Khan in the film, which was a first-ever for the actor. Even today, people happily recall the exciting storyline of the film. There was a remake of the hit film made in 2017 by the same title with Varun Dhawan in the lead role, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu played his leading ladies. However, may believe that the remake could not capture the essence of the original. The original is still a favourite of many and as a result, #23yearsOfJudwaa is trending on Twitter today.

Fans get nostalgic and share several posts on this day:

Salman he was doing so good in both of this characters👏

And i love the movie + songs❤️.#23YearsOfJudwaa #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/xboRZc5DLg — Rana Simon (SALMAN KHAN FAN) (@ranaji_simon) February 7, 2020

