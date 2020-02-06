Salman Khan Recollects A Childhood Incident With Arbaaz Khan

Salman Khan has been a part of Bollywood for the past three decades now. Not only Salman but his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz are also a big part of the industry. The actor often talks about his brothers and their childhood memories whenever he gets the chance. In a recent media interaction, he talked about one of his funny memories of childhood with brother Arbaaz.

At the interaction, Salman said that when they were kids, one day Arbaaz Khan wore their uncle’s flip flops and it got lost. He said that both of them were very scared of him and that’s why they started to look out for the lost flip flops. However, they found one but they were still searching for the other one.

The Dabangg actor said with a smile that they are still trying to locate the other flip flop but to no avail. Salman was talking on the sidelines of the press conference of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) held in Bhopal recently.

He was also asked if he is keen to showcase talent from Bhopal in his production house. The Dabangg star replied that he has always tried to give opportunities to worthwhile talent and if someone from Bhopal showed their talent he will surely give that person an opportunity to work in SKF films. Salman Khan's last film was Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha.

The actor is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie features a strong star cast with Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tamil actor Bharath in pivotal roles. Singer Arjun Kanungo will be making his acting debut in the movie.

Salman is also hosting Bigg Boss 13. He has been hosting the show for 10 years now. The current season is ending soon with its scheduled in a week.

