Salman Khan Offers 2 More Films To Gautam Gulati After 'Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai'?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. He is known to have launched the careers of a lot of aspiring actors who wished to make it big in the industry. Speaking of which, Salman Khan has also given a big break to ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati. He will next be seen in Salman Khan starred Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Gautam Gulati revealed about his upcoming projects that are offered to him by the superstar.

In the interview, Gautam Gulati was reportedly seen saying that Salman Khan believes his talent should be used at the right place. Gautam Gulati further said that Salman’s team is handling his work now.

Gautam also reportedly mentioned that the Dabangg actor has offered him two more movies and a web series. Talking about the same, the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that these projects will start after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is released.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor was reportedly seen appreciating the superstar saying that he has immense respect and love for him. Gautam added that he gets scared to talk to Salman Khan when he is around. He also praised the Kick star saying that on the sets, Salman Khan becomes a different person altogether. Gautami Gulati also went on to add that Salman Khan is very professional and confident and manages to complete his scenes in one take.

About Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to release on the Eid of 2020. The movie will see Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie will be jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Salman Khan himself.

