Here Are Some Of Salman Khan's Most Unforgettable Scenes From 'Baghban'; Check It Out

Helmed by Ravi Chopra, Baghban features Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in prominent roles and Salman Khan in the supporting role. Baghban is a dramatic flick that revolves around an elderly couple who hope their kids will take care of them. But the story takes a turn and the kids start seeing them as a burden, complicating the situation.

When Alok (Salman Khan) is called on stage

At the award ceremony, Raj and Pooja are present at the ceremony. The host calls out Raj's son to speak a few words. All his kids think Ajay (Aman Verma) will be called but are stunned when they hear Alok's name being called. Alok does not miss calling his father on stage to speak a few words. Alok's considerate nature is very much appreciated by the fans.

When Raj (Amitabh Bachchan) and Pooja (Hema Malini) live with Alok (Salman Khan)

Pooja along with Raj live with their foster son Alok for a day. Alok along with wife Arpita, pray and seek blessings from the god as well as Raj and Pooja. Later, when Pooja and Raj are about to leave, Alok convinces them to stay and asks them to fulfill his dream of living with his parents.

Raj promises to do so after they come back. Alok retorts, saying that he is the lord to him and also owes his life to him. Alok agrees but only under one condition, that is if he accepts the gift he is going to give. Raj and Pooja are surprised as Salman's character purchases them a car, which leaves them speechless. Fans love the way Alok makes his parents feel loved and Salman has perfectly played the role of being a good son to his parents.

When Alok (Salman Khan) takes Raj (Amitabh Bachchan) and Pooja (Hema Malini) to meet his wife

Alok takes his father and mother to his house to introduce his wife, Arpita (Mahima Chaudhary). Alok introduces Arpita and she takes blessings from them. Pooja nudges Raj to lend her some money as they have met her for the first time. Arpita asks Alok and he asks her to accept it as they are the biggest blessings. Alok has included his parents in all the important events and fans love this nature of Alok.

