Salman Khan Challenges His 'Dabangg' Fans To #SayItLikeChulbul

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. This will be the third time Salman Khan will entertain his fans as Chulbul Pandey. Salman will be seen with Sonakshi Sinha, and the movie will also mark the debut of Saiee Manjrekar who will be playing a prominent role in the movie. Recently, for the promotion of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan took to twitter and shared a challenge for his fans. Here is all you should know about the challenge Chulbul Pandey has in the house for his fans.

Read Also| Salman Khan Says His 'Dabangg' And 'Tere Naam' Were Small Films

Salman Khan gives #SayItLikeChulbul challenge

Salaman Khan took to his Twitter handle and shared a clip where he wrote “Humaare dialogues bolna itna bhi asaan nahi h, Aazmaana chahenge apne aap ko? Tohfa intezaar kar raha h! #SayItLikeChulbul”. In this challenge, Salman told his fans to make videos of themselves delivering Salman’s dialogues from Dabangg 3. The person who delivers the dialogues in the best possible way will be to win a Royal Enfield Thunderbird. Fans have been seen participating in this challenge with gusto and enthusiasm.

Read Also| Salman Khan Dabangg 3 Trailer: All You Need To Know About The Movie

On the professional front

Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Bharat where he was seen alongside Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif. The movie was a hit at the box office and was loved by his fans. Apart from Dabangg 3, Salman will also be seen in Radhe, a movie which is set to release on Eid 2020. In Radhe, he will be seen with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. The movie will be helmed by Prabhudheva.

Read Also| Dabangg 3 New Promo Shows The Love Story Between Salman Khan And Saiee Manjrekar

Read Also| Salman Khan Promotes Dabangg 3 With The Cast Of Vidya And Choti Sarrdarni

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.