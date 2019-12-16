Salman Khan Promotes Dabangg 3 With The Cast Of Vidya And Choti Sarrdarni

There is a visual treat awaiting the viewers of Colors TV as there will soon be a 'Mahasangam' episode which will bring together the cast of the show Vidya and Choti Sarrdarni. If that was not all, the entertainment level will go up several notches as a special guest will be embracing the episode to make it even grander. The guest in question is none other than Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan who will be a part of the episode as part of the Dabangg 3 promotions and will also bring an interesting twist to the episode. Currently, the plotline in both the shows are witnessing an interesting twist.

Meher and Sarabjit rescue Vidya as well as her kids from the goons

In Vidya, she and the kids have gone on a field trip where their bus tyres get flattened and they are chased by some notorious goons who are part of a menacing racket. As a result, Vidya gets trapped in a jungle along with the kids. The 'mahasangam' happens with the cast of Choti Sarrdarni as Meher and Sarabjit pass through the same jungle and decide to help them. After rescuing them, the two also invite Vidya and Vivek to a grand party which is being held in their house to celebrate Meher's pregnancy.

Nimrit Kaur called it a priceless experience to share screen space with Salman Khan

The surprise comes when superstar Salman Khan also joins the celebrations along with his Dabangg co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sai Manjrekar. Choti Sarrdarni actor also revealed her experience of shooting with Salman in an interview with an online portal. She said that it was a priceless experience. She added that Salman's aura was so magnanimous that she felt like standing in a corner and just observe him. Nimrit also said that it was a gratifying experience to share the screen space with him and witness the impact he has on the people around him. While Vidya actor, Meera Deosthale also spoke about her experience on sharing the screen space with Salman with an online portal. She said that it was like a dream come true to share the screen space with India's most loved superstar. She further called him an amazing actor and a human being. Meera also said that there is a lot to learn from him.

