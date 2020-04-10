Kiara Advani's Friends In Bollywood; From Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt To Vicky Kaushal

Kiara Advani is considered to be one of the most versatile gen-next actors of the Hindi film industry. The actor has carved a niche for herself with films like Good Newzz, Kabir Singh, M.S Dhoni and Guilty. Kiara Advani made her debut in Kabir Sadanand’s film Fugly.

Apart from starring in a few films and series with several Bollywood stars, Kiara Advani is known to have many friends from the industry. Kiara Advani shares a warm camaraderie with some of the popular celebrities in the film fraternity. Here’s taking a look at Kiara Advani’s friends from the industry.

Alia Bhatt

Though the two haven’t worked together, the duo shares a good rapport with each other. Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani have been spotted at several parties together. They also take to their social media handle to complement each other. Recently, Alia Bhatt had praised Kiara Advani on Instagram for her performance in Guilty.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Kiara Advani and Sushant Singh Rajput are known to be good friends. They both were seen sharing the screen space in the film M.S Dhoni, and since then, the two have been bonding well. The picture below says it all.

Athiya Shetty

Kiara Advani calls Athiya Shetty her sister. The two are known to be close friends and share a sister bonding. Check out their cute picture together.

Salman Khan

Kiara Advani’s mom and Salman Khan are childhood friends. It was also reported that Salman Khan helped Kiara when she first entered Bollywood. The two also share a good rapport with each other.

Vicky Kaushal

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal’s fun banter is unmissable. The two have starred together in the famous series Lust Stories and have also done an ad campaign together. The two are known to be good friends.

