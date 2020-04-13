The Debate
Salman Khan Hugs, Kisses & Caresses His Horse, Says 'everyone Else Is Jealous Now'

Bollywood News

Salman Khan, who is quarantining in Panvel, has stormed the internet with his videos with horse. Not to miss how other horses feel jealous about their bond.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

While many Bollywood celebrities are indulging in daily chores like cooking and cleaning, Salman Khan has given fans a glimpse of his love for animals. Salman Khan’s lockdown diaries from his farmhouse in Panvel involve sharing food with his horse, riding over him and most importantly, making everyone else feel jealous over their super amazing bond. 

Salman Khan's bond with his horse makes others jealous 

Salman, who is currently in self-isolation at his farmhouse in Panvel, is finding enthralling ways to keep himself occupied and moreover entertain his fans. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood took to his social media and shared an adorable video with his horse that has taken the internet by storm. Not to miss the Dabangg 3 actor's hugs and rides with his majestic horse.

Moreover, what goes unnoticed in the latter part of the segment is that when Salman Khan hugs and kisses his horse, the other horses in the surrounding start neighing. Surprisingly, Salman is seen telling his horse, "Now everyone else is jealous", as he showers the animal with pouring love and kisses. Surely, the video is a true delight for many who are bored amid the COVID-10 lockdown. 

Watch Salman Khan's videos here

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Meanwhile, Salman Khan on Sunday took to his social media to wish everyone on Easter with a hilarious video of his iconic kiss scene from the hit film Maine Pyaar Kiya. The video showed how the scene would play amid ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Fans in huge numbers have dropped laughing emojis on the Bharat actor's video. Moreover, Varun Dhawan, Rashami Desai, Nushrat Bharucha, Karishma Tanna amongst others also cannot stop laughing over the same. Take a look at Salman Khan's fun video here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

First Published:
