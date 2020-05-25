Salman Khan Is Yet To Collaborate With These Prominent Filmmakers

Salman Khan is known to have been a part of several iconic blockbusters in Bollywood. He has been delivering some stellar performances with movies like Wanted, Dabangg, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and several other flicks on the occasion of Eid. This year the actor was going to release one of his highly anticipated films, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. However, the release date of the movie is postponed.

Salman Khan has worked with several famous directors in the industry. However, there are also several prominent filmmakers with whom he is yet to collaborate. So, here are some of the directors with whom Salman Khan is yet to collaborate:

Salman Khan is yet to collaborate with these directors

Siddharth Anand

Regarded as one of the most renowned directors in Bollywood, Siddharth Anand is known for directing action movies. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with Salaam Namaste, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The director has gained recognition for helming movies like Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, War, Bang Bang! and other films. However, Salman Khan has not yet collaborated with this iconic filmmaker.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap is widely recognised as one of the greatest filmmakers in the Hindi cinema. Kashyap has directed several acclaimed movies including Devdas, Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, and several others. The director has won several awards and accolades including a whopping four Filmfare Awards. Salman Khan has not yet collaborated with this prominent director.

Vishal Bhardwaj

With a whooping seven National Film Awards to his name, Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the most critically acclaimed directors in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut with Makdee. The movie was critically acclaimed and received positive reviews for its storyline as well as for its soundtracks, both of which were directed and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Some of his most memorable films are Maqbool, The Blue Umbrella, Omkara, Kaminey, Ishqiya, Haider, and several others. Salman Khan and director Vishal Bhardwaj haven't yet collaborated for any project.

Imtiaz Ali

A popular face in Hindi cinema, Imtiaz Ali has time and again given his fans several memorable romantic films. Ali kickstarted his career as a director with Socha Na Tha. His Jab We Met was a massive success and since then there has been no turning back for the director. Some of the highly notable films of Imtiaz Ali include Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, and Highway. Many prominent actors have collaborated with this popular filmmaker, however, Salman Khan is yet to work with him.

