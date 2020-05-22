Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai': Filming Experiences In Morocco And Abu Dhabi

Salman Khan's blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The 2017 action-thriller features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Salman Khan essayed the role of RAW officer Avinash ''Tiger'' Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif played the role of ISI officer Zoya Singh Rathore. Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most expensive Indian films made to date.

The destinations featured in the film are among the highlights of the movie. Tiger Zinda Hai was filmed in several locations including Morocco and Abu Dhabi. With all that said now, here is all that went into the making of Tiger Zinda Hai:

Making of Tiger Zinda Hai: In Morocco and Abu Dhabi

Filming in Abu Dhabi

The story of Tiger Zinda Hai was set in a small town called Tikrit in Abu Dhabi. Ali Abbas Zafar shared that majority was of the film was filmed in Abu Dhabi. Associate producer Aashish Singh revealed that H.E Maryam Eid AlMheiri, the CEO of twofour54 Abu Dhabi, offered help to organise the set. She helped built 20,000 sq, mt set that represented Iraq and with over 300 crew members for the production of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Rajnish Hedao shared that it one of the biggest ever made films by Yash Raj Films. The set was build to showcasing the details of Iranian culture. Salman Khan showed great appreciation for the film set and also the co-operation from the Government of Abu Dhabi. Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and other team members appreciated the Abu Dhabi government for helping with the locations or any armed forces requirement.

Filming in Morocco

Morocco is a North African country that borders the Atlantic Ocean. Some scenes of the movie were shot in Morocco. The location was used to shoot sequences that include horseback riding and according to the viewers, the sequences added authenticity to the storyline. Ali Abbas Zafar considered the place to be a shoot-friendly location.

He shared that Morocco is a great combination of Arabic architecture and Jewish Architecture. Katrina Kaif also revealed that Morocco is one of her favourite cities in the world and described the place as windy. Ali Abbas Zafar explained how risky and challenging the action sequences, that include rifle shooting, were to shoot and how they prepared the actors including Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to perform for the action sequences.

