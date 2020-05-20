Salman Khan's 'Bharat': Here Is What Went Into The Making Of 'Turpeya' & 'Maut Ka Kuan'

Salman Khan is among the most iconic actors in Bollywood. Some of the most memorable movies of Salman khan include No Entry, Biwi No. 1, Hero, Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Sanam Bewafa, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and many more. Of all the movies, his performance in Bharat was highly lauded.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan. The 2019 drama movie features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie marked to be one of the biggest openings upon its release.

Apart from the unique storyline, the songs and certain high-risk stunt moves became a massive success and gain huge appreciation. With all that said now, here is what went into the making of Turpeya song and 'Maut Ka Kuan' scene. Read further to know details:

What went into making of Salman Khan's Turpeya song & Maut Ka Kuan scene

Turpeya song

In the behind-the-scenes of the music video, viewers get to watch the cast and the crew members of Bharat discussing the filming of Turpeya. The music video begins with Ali Abbas Zafar and other music artists including Vishal and Shekhar discussing and explaining the title of the song that is Turpeya.

Irshad Kmail, who has penned down the lyrics for the music video says that the hook work means ''chal pada'', which revolves around walking towards a goal. He says that the song is about a man's feelings after he journeys from his motherland with aims to serve his nation.

Filmed in the narrow lanes of Malta, the BTS video features Salman flaunting a white uniform and Sunil Grover posing as his BFF dances with Nora Fatehi. Ali Abbas Zafar discusses how Sunil Grover went out of sync for his dance moments and expressed about how funny they were. The video also shows Nora talking about how she thought Sunil would dance but later also shared about how strongly he competed with her.

Salman Khan's Bharat gained immense popularity for various reasons. But there is yet another interesting thing that grabbed attention and that is the stunt performed by Salman Khan -- 'Maut Ka Kuan'. The makers of the movie decided to share what went in the making of the dangerous, challenging, and amazingly performed stunt.

The video showcases Ali Abbas Zafar and the professional stuntmen talking about how they were unsure of carrying out the stunt. Eventually, the stunt turned out to be one of the best sequences of the film. Check out the making of 'Maut Ka Kuan' sequence:

