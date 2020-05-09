Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez make special announcement in farmhouse interview, watch

A highlight of the COVID-19 lockdown has been how shooting is possible even without venturing out. Right from numerous concerts, music videos and even short films, numerous releases have flooded Internet since the restrictions from the celebrity homes. Salman Khan has also been one of those who had launched his YouTube channel with his Pyaar Karona track during isolation.

While that was solo, this time he will have Jacqueline Fernandez alongside for a new track Tere Bina. The Kick stars have been at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, since the lockdown and they are utlising their time productively.

The actors made the announcement in a conversation, with Fan actor Waluscha De Sousa turning an anchor, almost like a media interview.

“It was always there on my mind and thought of releasing it at this time,” Salman said. He added that he had sung four songs for Aju Bhatia, his friend from many years who lives at his building and this was not fitting in any of his films.

Salman has sung the track and shared how Jacqueline also loved the song. The actor said that it was very hot and that it took for them four days of shooting that would start at 5 in the evening and going on till the wee hours. The actor also shared that he did not want to show much of the property in the song because it’s his home.

Jacqueline shared how productions usually involve numerous people, including make-up and hairstylists, but in this case, there were only four people. Salman corrects his co-star that there were only three, including the director of photography, since he was the producer and director himself.

Salman said it was a learning experience for him, with just three people needed for a song. He also quipped that it was his ‘cheapest production’

She said that they did some ‘settings’ themselves like arranging the lights and props around, make the most out of the situation, Jacqueline said how it was the first time she was doing a song (non-film) with Salman.

While Jacqueline marvelled over the technology of shooting and then sending it to the editors via Internet, Salman shared that Internet was extremely slow and it would take them 24 hours to download a file.

The Dabangg star revealed how things went back and forth for 70-80 times with suggestions for corrections, like cuts. Eventually, edit is now ready.

Watch the video here

The teaser of the song will be soon out on Salman’s YouTube channel. The 54-year-old also had shared a ‘film by Jacqueline Fernandez’ of her quarantine life a day before.

Meanwhile, the group of persons at the farmhouse recently donated essentials to the villagers in the surrounding areas. Be it transferring money to the daily wage workers of the film industry or organising a food truck to deliver essentials, the actor has been doing his bit despite being away from the city.

