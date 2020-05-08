Jacqueline Fernandez is currently spending her lockdown in Panvel at Salman Khan’s farmhouse. The Kick star has also made a new friend while enjoying her stay at the farmhouse. Jacqueline Fernandez has been frequent in posting pictures and videos from her stay in Panvel and thus giving her fans a peek into her quarantine diaries.

Jacqueline Fernandez makes an adorable quarantine friend at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse

Jacqueline shared a series of photographs in which she can be seen cuddling a baby goat. She uploaded the picture of the baby goat and introduced her fans to her new friend, naming her Jenny. Jacqueline Fernandez looks delighted to play with the adorable animal in the picture. Moreover, she even uploaded an IGTV vlog in which she can be seen doing various activities. In one segment of the vlog, she can be seen cuddling Jenny and fans found it to be an adorable moment.

Jacqueline Fernandez is quite an animal lover and is often seen posing with a bunch of animals. Horses seem to be her favourite and the actor is even trained in horse riding, according to a news portal. In the mini vlog that Jacqueline Fernandez shot, she can be seen doing a little horse riding around the farm. She also can be seen petting, washing and feeding the animal as the video progresses.

Besides that, Jacqueline Fernandez was also seen washing her own clothes, trying to climb a coconut tree, and doing many other activities while she is practising social distancing. The actor even interacted with the help at the farmhouse and brighten up their day as they were seen smiling as they greeted the Race 3 star. Even her fans online loved the pictures and the vlog and appreciated her video as well. Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer. The film was a thriller film and was directed by Shrish Kunder. The movie revolved around the life of a loving wife who, due to unforeseen events, turns to a life of violence. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

