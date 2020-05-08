Last Updated:

Salman Khan To Varun Dhawan: Actors Who Own Expensive Designer Shoes

From Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan, here are actors from the Bollywood film industry who own some of the most expensive shoes. Read on to know more details

Salman Khan

Many Bollywood celebrities are seen sporting shoes of some of the most expensive brands. Celebrities including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and several other actors have a huge obsession for shoes. With all that said now, here are some of the Bollywood actors who own expensive shoes:

Top Bollywood actors who have expensive shoes

Salman Khan owns his own fashion brand. The actor endorses his Being Human brand. One of the richest actors in Bollywood, he is known to own the Bostonian brand of shoes. It is one of the most expensive brands. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. Varun Dhawan has one of the expensive and top brands of shoes, that is Bruno Magli, and the brand is internationally popular. The actor is often seen sporting several brands of expensive shoes for outings, parties, and events.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his love for stylish outfits and formal attires. The actor owns a vast collection of expensive shoes and he matches them perfectly with his outfit. Bachchan is known to own Salvatore Ferragamo brand shoes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akshay Kumar is often seen sporting sports shoes that are comfortable for running and walking. The actor has, time and again, opted for brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and Puma. But he is also known to own some of the most expensive brands, like Gucci.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

