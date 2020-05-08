Salman Khan To Varun Dhawan: Actors Who Own Expensive Designer Shoes

Many Bollywood celebrities are seen sporting shoes of some of the most expensive brands. Celebrities including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and several other actors have a huge obsession for shoes. With all that said now, here are some of the Bollywood actors who own expensive shoes:

Top Bollywood actors who have expensive shoes

Salman Khan owns his own fashion brand. The actor endorses his Being Human brand. One of the richest actors in Bollywood, he is known to own the Bostonian brand of shoes. It is one of the most expensive brands.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Photos With Salman Khan You Must Check Out

Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. Varun Dhawan has one of the expensive and top brands of shoes, that is Bruno Magli, and the brand is internationally popular. The actor is often seen sporting several brands of expensive shoes for outings, parties, and events.

ALSO READ | 'Salman Khan Just Wanted To Say Hello'; Says Iulia Vantur Clearing The Air On His 'prank'

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his love for stylish outfits and formal attires. The actor owns a vast collection of expensive shoes and he matches them perfectly with his outfit. Bachchan is known to own Salvatore Ferragamo brand shoes.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Breakthrough: The State Of Israel Tweets Varun Dhawan's Dialogue; Actor Reacts

Akshay Kumar is often seen sporting sports shoes that are comfortable for running and walking. The actor has, time and again, opted for brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and Puma. But he is also known to own some of the most expensive brands, like Gucci.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Destination Wedding Is Postponed? Know Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.