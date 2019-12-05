Salman Khan Pens A Dialogue For His Dabangg 3 Villian Kiccha Sudeep

Salman Khan is going to be seen in the third part of the Dabangg franchise and the star has been helping the crew not only by giving amazing acting performances but also being involved with the songs, the casting and the dialogues of the film. Reportedly, Salman Khan has also written the dialogue for the film’s main villain, Kichcha Sudeep. The dialogue penned by the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is a set of very powerful words and we hope that the fans love his efforts in the film. Read more to know about the dialogue written by Salman Khan and his upcoming film, Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3 dialogue written by Salman Khan

“Achaai aur burai ki ladaai me apne suna hoga ki jeeth achai ki hoti hai, galath suna hai aapne… jeeth burai ki hoti hai. Kyunki ek ache aadmi me… jeet ke liye us level ka kameenapan hota hi nahi hai.”

Dabangg 3 cast

Dabangg 3 is going to be the debut film for Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar who is going to be playing Salman’s teenage love in the motion picture. The film which is slated to release on December 20, 2019, is going to be directed by the legendary choreographer, Prabhudheva. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, like the previous parts, who will be playing the role of Rajjo in Dabangg franchise.

