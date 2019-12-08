Salman Khan's Range Of On-screen Emotions Which Prove His Versatility

Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has been in the industry for more than three decades. The actor's debut in Bollywood was with the movie titled Biwi Ho To Aisi, in which he featured in a supporting role while his first movie as the lead actor was Maine Pyar Kiya. The Ek Tha Tiger actor has worked in around 108 films till now and is set to entertain his fans once again with the third installment of his hit film titled Dabangg. Hence, here is a list of the actor's portrayal of emotions which was appreciated by the audience:

1) Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! celebrates the Indian wedding traditions by relating the story of a married couple and the relationship between their families; a story about sacrificing one's love for one's family. It is an adaptation of the studio's earlier film Nadiya Ke Paar (1982). Salman's role as Prem in the movie is one of the most iconic roles of his throughout his career.

2) Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia

Salman, in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia, played the role of a womanising doctor who gets ultimately stuck between two women: a patient with suicidal tendencies and his nurse. His humourous role in the film was loved by his fans and the film critics too.

3) Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman's role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan was highly appreciated by a lot of people across the globe. Khan played the role of Bajrangi, a devotee of Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani Muslim girl, separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan.

4) Bodyguard

In Bodyguard, Salman plays the role of a Bodyguard who is assigned to Divya, played by Kareena Kapoor, to protect her from goons hunting her to take revenge against her father, who is a successful politician, who was responsible for saving his mother in an accident.

5) Sultan

Salman Khan played the role of a Sultan Ali Khan, a fictional wrestler and former world wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career has created a rift in his personal life in the film. Salman's vulnerability as Sultan in the movie was much appreciated by the audience.

