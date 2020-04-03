Salman Khan Deposits Money To 'Radhe' Crew Members' Accounts Amid COVID Outbreak?

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is affecting people all around the world. Production and filming in India have been shut down as a safety measure. This is said to be affecting the daily wagers the most, as their source of income has been closed. Salman Khan has reportedly helped out the crew members by giving them money despite no shooting. Read to know more.

Salman deposits money to Radhe crew

It was reported that Salman Khan will help 25,000 workers by providing essentials and payment to them. Now according to a report by an online portal, the star has deposited money to his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai crew members despite the movie being on hold. Subhash Kapoor, makeup artist on the film confirmed to an entertainment portal that he has received money from the actor. He said that what a great thing to do. He thanked Salman Khan from the bottom of his heart. Subhash stated that times are so tough, referring to the current situation.

Salman Khan will also support the FWICE daily wage workers fund., President of the body, BN Tiwari talked about the same with an online portal. He said that after they approached Salman, he asked them to give him a count of the most affected workers from their association and they told him there were 25,000 such artists. Tiwari stated that he has decided to contribute to them. They will be sending him the list soon.

Salman Khan is currently said to be at his farmhouse in Panvel where he is spending his quarantine time with Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and family. His scheduled shooting for Radhe has been delayed due to coronavirus. It is a much-hyped film directed by Prabhudeva. The movie is set to release in Eid 2020.

Besides Salman Khan, several other celebs have also donated towards the relief cause. Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene have contributed towards the PM relief fund. South superstars Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan have also donated towards state funds and other.

