Salman Khan Flees Bandra Apartment For Pandemic; Takes Refuge In Luxury Panvel Farmhouse

With the nation on complete lockdown for 21-days to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus, superstar Salman Khan and his family have moved to the Panvel farmhouse from Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The Wanted actor often celebrates his birthday at this farmhouse.

Salman Khan moves to the Panvel farmhouse

While practicing social distancing, Salman is keeping himself busy with workouts, and art. He was going through a hectic schedule recently as he was shooting for four films Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Radhe. Salman's younger sister Arpita, her husband and actor Aayush Sharma and their children Ahil and Ayat are staying with the Dabangg actor at the Panvel farmhouse.

According to reports, Salman’s abode for the next few weeks in equipped with a state-of-the-art gym so that the actor can continue with his tough fitness regimen. During the self-quarantine, Salman is also keeping himself busy honing his painting skills. The actor had also taken to his Instagram last week to share his most recent works.

Previously, the Dabangg actor shot a video for Odisha government to spread awareness. In the video, he was seen sharing a special message with people of Odisha amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. In the video, he said that he was recently in the Odisha and he wants to request the people to please follow the instructions that are given to them by the state government. He also said that if you take care of yourself then only you can take care of others. Salman Khan further mentioned that it is just a matter of a few days and we should all follow the rules

The current Coronavirus pandemic is becoming more dangerous with each passing day. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently announced a 21-day lockdown to curb the Coronavirus outbreak. Several Bollywood actors are spreading awareness about the deadly virus among their fans by using their social media handles.

Salman will next be seen in Prabhudeva directed film Radhe where he will be sharing the screen space with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film is a remake of the South Korean film Veteran.

