Salman Khan Retreats To Panvel Farmhouse Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to a shut down in Bollywood. Celebrities are staying at home and requesting the fans to do the same. In the quarantine period, Salman Khan has gone to his farmhouse in Panvel to spend time with his loved ones. Read to know more.

Also Read | Know Why Salman Khan Prefers Living In Galaxy Apartments, Instead Of A Grand Bungalow

Salman Khan spending quarantine in Panvel

According to reports by a leading daily, Salman Khan has moved to his popular farmhouse in Panvel. The actor was supposed to shoot his upcoming Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai till the month-end. But as the COVID-19 outbreak led to a lockdown, Salman rushed off to the farmhouse, which is his favourite place when he is not working, as per reports. He is there with his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband, Aayush Sharma. A leading daily reported that Salman is fond of kids and wants to spend time with Arpita, Ayush and their kids, Ahil and recently born Ayat.

Also Read | Salman Khan Shows 'the Best Thing About Our Culture' Through His Sketch Amid Quarantine

Salman Khan has worked back-to-back on four films in the last two years. This includes Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3, and Radhe. According to the source, it was over 100 days of the shoot on each project which was followed by month-long promotion. The only vacation Salman took in this period was in December, for his birthday and New Year holidays, as per reports. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is also using his time to show his painting talent.

Also Read | Salman Khan Announces Production House Halt With A Post Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Salman Khan is using the equipment at the farmhouse to keep himself as well as others fit and busy. As per reports, there is a big in-house gym, which takes care that the Sultan star’s workout regime. He goes to unplanned treks in the area around. As the property is spread over acres of land, there are dirt bikes, bullets, jeeps and ATVs to roam around the premises. He occasionally goes out to harvest fresh vegetables and fruit. Everyone is served with home-cooked food which is made with the products that are produced in the farm itself.

Also Read | Salman Khan Advices Fans On Coronavirus; Recommends 'Namaste' As Preferred Way To Greet

Salman Khan’s parents, Salim and Salma Khan are at the family home, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, as per reports. It is said to be because it was advised to them to avoid travelling and being around too many people. The actor will come back to the city once the Coronavirus situation is under control. Salman will then resume the left shooting of Radhe.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.