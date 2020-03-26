Salman Khan Announces Production House Halt With A Post Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday to combat the Coronavirus. Bollywood celebs welcomed his decision and also relayed his message of 'stay home stay safe' to their fans.

Salman Khan's production house announced that it has suspended all their operations and abiding by the lockdown issued by the Government. The Company's official handle shared a post announcing the post. It read, "In these testing times of the Coronavirus pandemic, we will continue to keep our operations on hold following the Government of India's directive of a 21-day lockdown. Stay Home Stay Safe!"

Salman was busy working on his next 'Radhe: Your Most Bhai', however, the filming was stopped due to COVID-19 outbreak. The film stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff along with Bhaijaan. The film is being helmed Prabhu Deva.

Due to the lockdown imposed to avoid the spread of Coronavirus, many Bollywood films have postponed their shoot or release dates. Even the production of the films has been stopped in order to prevent the spread of the virus. While several of the have pushed their release dates, the Coronavirus lockdown has terribly affected Dharma Productions' films. Upcoming film Sooryavanshi, produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Rohit Shetty was scheduled to hit the screens on March 24, 2020, has been postponed. Meanwhile, Takht that is said to be one of the most highly anticipated ensemble period drama, is also facing problems because of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Reportedly, 60 % of the film was scheduled to be shot in Italy. Director Karan Johar had planned an entire 45-day schedule in Tuscany and Florence. Reports suggest that the shooting location was perfect in every way. But now, due to the lockdown, and advances being paid, the entertainment industry is facing massive losses and troubles.

