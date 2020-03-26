Salman Khan Urges People Of Odisha To Follow Govt Instructions Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Watch

Salman Khan is known for his charitable work and various initiatives of giving back to society. The actor always helps those in need with his organisation Being Human. Recently, the actor featured in a video in which he is seen appealing the people of Odisha to follow the precautionary measures issued by the government to stop the Coronavirus outbreak.

The current Coronavirus pandemic is becoming more dangerous with each passing day. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently announced a 21-day lockdown to curb the Coronavirus outbreak.

Several Bollywood actors are spreading awareness about the deadly virus among their fans by using their social media handles. Recently, the Dabangg actor shot a video for Odisha government to spread awareness. In the video, he was seen sharing a special message with people of Odisha amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

See the video here

Salman Khan is seen greeting the people and then then appealed people to follow the instructions given by the government.

In the video, he said that he was recently in the Odisha and he wants to request the people to please follow the instructions that are given to them by the state government. He also said that if you take care of yourself then only you can take care of others. Salman Khan further mentioned that it is just a matter of a few days and we should all follow the rules.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also features Disha Patani in a pivotal role. The film’s shooting was also stopped because of the ongoing Coronavirus situation. He will also be seen with Pooja Hegde in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

