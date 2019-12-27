Salman Khan Walks Out Of Farah Khan And Rohit Shetty's 'Satte Pe Satta' Remake?

Farah Khan is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who have successfully managed to strike a balance between her career as a director and a choreographer. Farah Khan, who last directed Happy New Year, will be seen sporting the director’s hat for the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 flick Satte Pe Satta. As per reports, the makers of the film have roped in actor Salman Khan to portray the lead character in the film. However, it looks like the star didn't like the script.

Salman Khan backs out of Satte Pe Satta Remake?

Considered as one of Farah Khan’s most ambitious projects, the remake of Satte Pe Satta reportedly had to pass through many hurdles in the pre-production stage. As per reports, the makers of the film failed to secure the rights of the all-time classic, Satte Pe Satta. Hence, the makers decided to tweak the story and added many novel elements to their project, so that it doesn’t seem to be a copy of the original film. While the scripts of the original film had seven brothers in the leading roles, the refurbished script revolves around the story of only five brothers. Reportedly, popular filmmaker and director David Dhawan advised Farah Khan to change the name of the new film to Hum Paanch. According to a leading news portal, Salman Khan, who has been offered the role of the eldest brother in Hum Paanch, recently backed out of the project. Reportedly, the story plot of the film failed to impress Salman Khan.

#Hrithik n #KatrinaKaif are doing #FarahKhan’s #SattePeSattaRemake n it will be a disaster if even GOD himself becomes audience. I watched #SattePeSatta n it’s one of the most Wahiyat films I have watched. So I don’t know, how it was a hit? May be coz of huge stardom of Amit Ji. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 21, 2019

