Salman Khan Birthday Special: The Actor's Most Memorable TV Appearances

Salman Khan’s recent release Dabangg 3 has received a warm reception from people across the country. This just proves how much the actor is loved and popular in the film industry. Salman Khan has established himself as one of the most successful stars that Bollywood has today. Today, as he turns a year older, fans have already overloaded the internet with overwhelmingly loving wishes for him.

Television shows that Salman Khan has been a part of

1. Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss turned into a franchise under the leadership of Salman Khan. The value that the star carries as a host of the show is enormous. Today, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular, controversial celebrity reality shows. Its popularity has made many regional television channels to come up with the same too. Currently, Bigg Boss is in its 13th season and is inching towards the finale in a couple of weeks.

2. Super Night with Tubelight

Super Night with Tubelight was a dedicated one episode-show that Salman Khan used for the promotion of his film, Tubelight. The show was developed by Sunil Grover and hosted by Aparshakti Khurana. The show also had Sohail Khan, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra as guests.

3. 10 Ka Dum

10 Ka Dum was the Indian version of reality game show Power of 10. The show was popularised by Salman Khan who hosted the first, second and 13th season of the show. Many reportedly have even said that the show helped Sony television regain its position as it garnered high TRPs. Salman Khan even won the Best Anchor Award for the show in 2008 and 2009.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe. The action thriller also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Salman Khan will be donning the role of a cop for the film. In the meanwhile, with the proven record of an enormous business for the Dabangg franchise, it is yet to be seen whether the latest Dabangg 3 will surpass the previous box office records or not.

