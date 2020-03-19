Salman Khan Shows 'the Best Thing About Our Culture' Through His Sketch Amid Quarantine

Salman Khan has received praises for his performances in many films. But his talent is not limited to just acting but also painting. Salman has shown his artistic side on several occasions. He has done it again with his latest sketching video. Read to know more.

Also Read | Salman Khan Advices Fans On Coronavirus; Recommends 'Namaste' As Preferred Way To Greet

Salman Khan’s sketching video during self-quarantine

Salman Khan has recently crossed 30 million followers on his social media handle on Instagram. He keeps his fans posted about his profession as well as adorable pictures and videos with his family. Now the Dabangg star has shown his artistic side in the latest video.

In the 2:08 minute video, Salman Khan is seen doing charcoal sketching. It starts with the Sultan star saying that “The way we dress is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done.” He is also humming to Kaho Na Pyaar Hai song from Hrithik Roshan’s debut film for a while. Salman completes the sketch which looks like two women. Just before giving the finishing touch, he claps and says that “This should be the way you be” pointing at his sketch.

Also Read | Know Why Salman Khan Prefers Living In Galaxy Apartments, Instead Of A Grand Bungalow

Fans started to praise Salman Khan as soon as he uploaded the video. The comment section got flooded as fans said that "You're a gem," "Wow such an Amazing Artist," "Super painting," and much more appreciation. The video got more than 50 thousand views in just around two hours.

Also Read | Coronavirus May Lead Junior Artists To Seek Salman Khan’s Help, Says Coordinator

Salman Khan’s sketch is speculated to be about two women of different cultures/religions. Their faces are covered with their respective attire. It is said to hint on coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak as people are buying masks to cover their faces. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor might have wanted to hint that our culture is doing it for years.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Chic And Elegant Looks In Sharp Black Outfits Can Steal Hearts, See Pics

Just like several other actors, Salman Khan is seen doing productive things during the quarantine situation. He was supposed to be shooting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai right now. But due to the COVID-19 spread, the cinema authorities have shut down production and filming until March 31, 2020. Movies are also not releasing in this period as theatres at various states are closed down.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.