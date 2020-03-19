Salman Khan Follows Only Eight People On Instagram; Know Who They Are

Salman Khan has been quite active on his social media handle on Instagram. The Dabangg star posts about his professional as well as personal life on his Insta account. He has recently crossed 30 million followers on Instagram. With a huge number of followers, it is quite surprising that Salman follows only eight people. Read to know who they are.

Salman Khan follows these people on Instagram

Isabelle Kaif

Isabelle Kaif is the youngster of popular actor Katrina Kaif. She has worked as a model and has featured on few magazines. Isabelle is yet to make her Bollywood debut but already has two films. They are Time to Dance with Sooraj Pancholi and Kwatha opposite Aayush Sharma.

Atul Agnihotri

Atul Agnihotri is the husband of Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. He is also an actor, director and producer in the industry. His recent production venture was Bharat starring Salman Khan in lead.

Arbaaz Khan

Salman Khan’s younger brother is Arbaaz Khan. He is a well-known actor, director and producer. The two have worked in several movies with Dabangg 3 being the recent one.

Arpita Khan Sharma

Arpita is adopted sister of Salman Khan. She is married to Aayush Sharma and has two kids. Salman is always seen showering his love on them.

Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur made headlines for quite a time. The two were allegedly dating, but no confirmation was ever made. Iulia also sang a song in Salman’s film and they were seen together at many events.

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma is married to Arpita Khan and is Salman Khan’s brother-in-law. He made his Bollywood debut in 2018. Aayush will reportedly appear with Salman in his next movie.

Sohail Khan

Salman Khan’s youngest brother is Sohail Khan. The two brothers have appeared on the big screens for a few time. Sohail is an actor, director and producers.

Renaye’s Bakesale

Among the most surprising page that Salman Khan follows is Renaye’s Bakesale. It is a page by a15-year-old girl who raises money with charity from her sales. She is among the first few people that Salman followed.

