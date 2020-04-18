From Salman Khan's Video To Ayushmann's Music: Bollywood Recap Of The Week

The Bollywood industry is on a halt due to coronavirus lockdown. However, actors are keeping their fans entertained on their day-to-day lives amid COVID-19 quarantine. Here's a quick recap of what happened in the world of Bollywood in the last week.

Bollywood recap of the week

Salman Khan spreads awareness on COVID-19

Salman Khan in a recent video expressed his unhappiness and called people out for breaching the lockdown norms. Salman shared a picture of two people praying. He even recreated a scene from Maine Pyar Kya (1989), but with a twist.

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play The Professor

Money Heist has a huge fan following over the globe. Among them, is Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana. He expressed that he wants to play the Professor from the series and shared his piano version of Bella Ciao. The actor was also seen doing exercise as Bella Ciao played in the background.

Janhvi Kapoor poses with her doggo clicked by a sister, Khushi Kapoor for a magazine cover

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have been posting various pictures of each other amid lockdown. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor featured on a magazine where she posed with her dog. The picture was clicked by Janhvi’s younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. The picture shows Janhvi in a pretty room with her dog, Panda, in her arms. Fans couldn’t get enough of this adorable picture of Janhvi Kapoor giving her dog a tight hug.

Kartik Aaryan’s Koki Poochega

Kartik Aaryan started a new series on his YouTube channel titled Koki Poochega. He has uploaded three episodes till now and all are related to COVID-19. The first episode features one of the first COVID-19 survivors in India. The second episode has one of the first doctor's in India who turned a coronavirus patient from positive to negative, as mentioned by Kartik. The latest episode has a frontline from Madhya Pradesh police.

