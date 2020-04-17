Fans Rejoice! Not One, Not Two, But Six Salman Khan Movies To Release Post Lockdown

Just like many other industries, the Hindi film industry too is facing major issues due to coronavirus pandemic. Films such as 83, Sooryavanshi and many more have been on a standstill and reportedly Salman Khan has also joined the bandwagon. Salman Khan’s many films have been pushed for a further day due to the pandemic. Here’s taking a look at Salman Khan’s films that are to release post the pandemic.

Radhe

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is said to get pushed further of its release date due to the pandemic. It is reported that once things get to normal, they will complete the pending shots of the film. The film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is helmed and written by Prabhu Deva and is said to be Salman’s first film to release post lockdown. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde for the first time in their upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is reported to be one of the much-anticipated films of the year. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the makers of the film were supposed to kick start shooting in August, but it has reportedly been pushed for a further date due to the given condition.

Kick 2

Salman Khan will once again collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for the upcoming film Kick 2. It is reported that Sajid Khan has completed the script with writer Rajat Arora. The film also stars It was also reported that the film will release in December 2021.

Salman's untitled cop and gangster drama

It was reported that soon after the Radhe’s shooting, Salman Khan would kick start shooting for his next gangster drama, in which he will be seen portraying the role of a Sikh cop. The film also features Aayush Sharma as a north Indian gangster. The film is said to release in early 2021 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

